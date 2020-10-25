POLL: Should the City of Coeur d’Alene enforce a mask mandate?

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — Coeur d’Alene City Council members are holding an emergency special meeting on Monday to discuss a possible mask mandate for the city.

The decision comes days after the Panhandle Health District Board voted to remove the mandate in Kootenai County. As of Friday, 4,860 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Idaho Panhandle. 79% of those cases are reported out of Kootenai County.

Walt Kirby, a board member with Panhandle Health, previously voted for a mandate. He reversed that decision on Thursday, saying he’s received too many angry messages and he does not care if people wear a mask.

If masks were to be mandated, the City Council says you would have to provide a doctor’s note for not wearing one. Otherwise, you could risk a citation of up to $100.

