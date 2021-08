POLL: Should local bars and restaurants require proof of vaccination?

by Erin Robinson

Craig Ruttle FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2021 file photo, Sarah Gonzalez of New York, a Nurse Practitioner, displays a COVID-19 vaccine card at a New York Health and Hospitals vaccine clinic in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Workers in New York City-run hospitals and health clinics will have to get vaccinated or get tested weekly under a policy announced Wednesday, July 21, to battle a rise in COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly contagious delta variant.

Dozens of restaurants and bars in Seattle have started requiring proof of vaccination to eat or dine inside their facilities.

This comes as the COVID-19 delta variant spreads across Washington state.

We would like to know: Do you think local restaurants and bars should do the same?

