POLL: Is it too early to start decorating for Christmas?

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’ve visited Riverfront Park lately, you may have noticed city crews preparing the tree for the holidays.

They haven’t set a date for the lighting ceremony yet, but a tweet from the City of Spokane confirmed: It’s never too early to start decorating… or is it?

READ: Christmas tree now on display in Riverfront Park, lighting ceremony to be held virtually

Either you scrambled to turn off the Christmas music blasting on your radio this morning, or you’re dancing around your living room with a string of lights as we speak.

So, tell us: Do you think it’s too early to start decorating for Christmas? Share your thoughts by taking our poll.

