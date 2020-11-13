POLL: Do you plan on limiting your Thanksgiving gathering to just your household this year? Let us know!

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and his wife, Trudi, asked everyone to safely celebrate Thanksgiving this year, even if that means not spending it with your family.

Inslee says COVID-19 cases in Washington have doubled in just the past too weeks, adding that large gatherings over the holidays will only make things worse.

Health officials say, if you do plan on traveling to spend the holiday with loved ones, you should start your quarantine process no later than Thursday.

