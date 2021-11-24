Police: Woman injured in Northeast Spokane shooting

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman was shot and injured in Northeast Spokane Wednesday morning.

Spokane Police officers responded to a call that a woman had been shot near Cook and Wabash just before 6 a.m.

The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police do not believe the shooting was random, and early information suggests a drug transaction may have been taking place prior to the incident.

SPD is investigating. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

