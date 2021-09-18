Police, wildlife experts move moose out of Pullman

Moose in Pullman CREDIT: Pullman PD

PULLMAN, Wash.– There will no longer be a moose roaming the streets of Pullman– at least hopefully not for a little bit.

The cow moose was captured and will be relocated, according to the Pullman Police Department.

Police said they were able to safely and carefully wrangle to moose with the help of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Officers said the moose had been seen visiting neighborhoods in the city for several days.

Moose are not typically aggressive, but can quickly become aggressive when harassed. They are also known to become aggressive during the rut in late September and October.

To learn more about moose in Washington, click here.

RELATED: Police say 100 people chased moose in Pullman

RELATED: Moose wandering around Pullman relocated back to the wild

The female moose who had been visiting Pullman neighborhoods over the past several days has been safely and carefully captured for relocation. We appreciate the assistance of professionals with @wdfw, helping to ensure the safety of the animal & our community. #PullmanProud pic.twitter.com/8BImduFbM3 — PullmanPolice (@PullmanPolice) September 17, 2021

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.