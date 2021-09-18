Police, wildlife experts move moose out of Pullman
PULLMAN, Wash.– There will no longer be a moose roaming the streets of Pullman– at least hopefully not for a little bit.
The cow moose was captured and will be relocated, according to the Pullman Police Department.
Police said they were able to safely and carefully wrangle to moose with the help of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Officers said the moose had been seen visiting neighborhoods in the city for several days.
Moose are not typically aggressive, but can quickly become aggressive when harassed. They are also known to become aggressive during the rut in late September and October.
