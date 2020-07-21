Police warn wanted suspect could be in Airway Heights area

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: Airway Heights Police

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Police are asking people in Airway Heights to keep their eyes out for a wanted suspect.

Airway Heights Police said Ryannon Storm Hodges, 47, was driving and jumped out of a moving vehicle when he noticed police behind him. The vehicle then crashed into a fence as Hodges ran away.

Hodges is 6’01 tall, weighs around 200 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who sees him is asked call 911 or Crime Check at 456-2233.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.