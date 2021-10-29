Police: Viral social media threat not a safety concern for local schools

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A viral social media threat has made its way to the Spokane area.

The Spokane Police Department and Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said a threat that began at a high school in Louisville, Kentucky was reported at local high schools.

SPD has not said which high schools it impacted in Spokane, but said they found SCSO was investigating a similar situation at East Valley High School around the same time.

Authorities said the threat does not name a specific school and has quickly been spread across the country.

“Due to some specifics linked to the high school in Kentucky, investigators and school officials do not believe there are any safety concerns locally associated with this viral social media post,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a release. “Law Enforcement Officials in Louisville, Kentucky are aware of this threat and confirmed this same threat originated in their area and they are working with their school officials to address it.”

The Sheriff’s Office thanked local students and parents who quickly reported the threat.

