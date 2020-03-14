Police, SWAT team arrest four-time convicted felon outside Spokane apartment complex

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Police and SWAT team members arrested a convicted felon on Friday outside a Spokane apartment complex.

According to Spokane police, Charles Washington was wanted for a domestic violence incident stemming from the night before.

They didn’t detail the incident, but said Washington has previous convictions including vehicular assault, 3rd degree assault, possession with intent to deliver drugs, and forgery.

Officers received a tip that Washington was at the apartment located at 1935 N Holy Names Ct. on Friday.

Because of Washington’s violent history, police called in SWAT team members for backup. They said he eventually came out and cooperated with police.

He was booked into jail on assault charges.

Police said Washington also had nine misdemeanor convictions on his record, which include three counts of driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, DUI, driving without an ignition interlock device, malicious mischief, assault, and trespassing.

