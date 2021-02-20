Police seeking information in drive-by shooting on Spokane’s lower South Hill

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is looking for information related to a drive-by shooting that took place at the corner of 5th and Fiske on Spokane’s lower South Hill on Thursday.

Police released video of a silver Subaru Tribeca, believed to be involved in the shooting, which took place around 5:20 p.m. Officers believe the man seen running along 5th in the video is also somehow involved.

If you have any information about the man, or the owner of the car, please call Crime Check at 456-2233.

