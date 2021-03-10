Police seek help identifying suspect in Pick 6 Sports Cards burglary

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect in a burglary at Pick 6 Sports Cards.

The burglary happened just before 5 a.m. on February 28. Police did not say what all was stolen.

The suspect was caught on surveillance footage, but authorities are unable to determine the color of their clothes due to the cameras being on night vision mode.

Anyone who may know who the suspect is should call CDAPD at 208-769-2320 or email policetips@cdaid.org and refer to case #21C09412.

