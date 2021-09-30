Police searching for missing Coeur d’Alene woman

by Matthew Kincanon

Sharon Archer Courtesy of Coeur d'Alene Police Department

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Police are hoping you can help them find a Coeur d’Alene woman who went missing this week.

Sharon Archer, 62, was last seen at her home in the area of 5th St. and Locust Ave. Monday night, Sept. 27.

Police said she is believed to be wearing jeans, gray tennis shoes and possibly a black jacket. Archer was driving a white 2013 Toyota Highlander with Idaho license plate K562919.

She is considered endangered due to medical conditions and the amount of time that’s passed since she was last seen, according to police. She does not have a cell phone.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Coeur d’Alene Police at (208) 769-2320 or their local law enforcement agency. Her case number is 21C45251.

This is a developing story.

