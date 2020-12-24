Police searching for thief who took off with Spokane woman’s car while dog was still inside

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

PC: Spokane Police

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police need your help finding the thief who took off with a woman’s car while her dog was still inside.

Police say the woman was unloading Christmas packages from her car into her business near 1800 E. Francis Ave on Wednesday and momentarily left the car unattended. In that amount of time, police say someone took off with the car, as well as the woman’s dog, Copper, which was still inside at the time.

According to police, the car is a gray, four door, 2004 BMW 745i with Washington license plate BQN0044. Copper is a purebred Fox Labrador Retriever and around 80 pounds. Police say he looks like a lab, but his coat is slightly darker.

If you have any information, police ask that you call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference incident #2020-20220201.

