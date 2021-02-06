Police searching for suspect in stabbing near Garland District

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Police are still searching for a stabbing suspect in Spokane’s Garland District on Friday.

Spokane Police believe 47-year-old Otis C. Shaw stabbed a man in an alley near Clark Playfield, sending him to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police responded to the call about two men fighting and a woman trying to intervene at around 1 p.m. Once there, they found a man bleeding profusely and immediately provided medical attention before he was rushed to the hospital.

An early investigation led police to the apartment they believed Shaw was staying in. Considering Shaw’s history, SWAT team members were called for backup, police said in the release. However, Shaw wasn’t at the apartment and police are still searching for him, as of this writing.

Police don’t believe Shaw and the man knew each other, though they appear to have gotten into an argument before the stabbing.

If you have any information about Shaw’s whereabouts, please call Crime Check at 456-2233 and reference case #2021-20019882.

