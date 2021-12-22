Police searching for people suspected of cutting down Christmas tree in Q’emiln Park

by Olivia Roberts

Post Falls Police Department

POST FALLS, Idaho — Post Falls Police are searching for the people they say cut down a Christmas tree in Q’emiln Park.

In a Facebook post, detectives asked for information on the people and car responsible.

If you recognize the people or their car, you are asked to contact Detective Calderwood at 208-262-7162 and reference case number 21PF35933.

