Police searching for people suspected of cutting down Christmas tree in Q’emiln Park
POST FALLS, Idaho — Post Falls Police are searching for the people they say cut down a Christmas tree in Q’emiln Park.
In a Facebook post, detectives asked for information on the people and car responsible.
If you recognize the people or their car, you are asked to contact Detective Calderwood at 208-262-7162 and reference case number 21PF35933.
MORE NORTH IDAHO NEWS:
- ‘Post-mortem mayhem’: Court docs detail cannibalism charge in North Idaho murder
- 18 Kootenai Health employees resign over COVID vaccine policy
- 2 cited for package theft in Coeur d’Alene
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.