Police searching for people involved in assault at EWU-N. Iowa football game

by Erin Robinson

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington University Police are looking to identify two people involved in an assault at the football game against N. Iowa.

Police said a bystander was seriously injured during a “physical confrontation” near the Eagle Club.

Can you help #EWU PD identify 2 subjects involved in an assault occurring on 11/27/21 at the EWU/ N. Iowa football game? A bystander sustained serious injuries during a physical confrontation near the Eagle Club. If you witnessed or have information/video please call 359-7676. pic.twitter.com/8gZvPbKLqp — EWU Police (@EWUPolice) December 7, 2021

Anyone who witnessed the incident, which happened on Saturday, November 27, is asked to call 509-359-7676.

