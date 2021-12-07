Police searching for people involved in assault at EWU-N. Iowa football game
CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington University Police are looking to identify two people involved in an assault at the football game against N. Iowa.
Police said a bystander was seriously injured during a “physical confrontation” near the Eagle Club.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, which happened on Saturday, November 27, is asked to call 509-359-7676.
