Police searching for missing Spokane teen
SPOKANE, Wash. — Police hope you can help them find a 16-year-old girl who went missing several days ago.
Washington State Patrol said 16-year-old Kayleigh Kelly has been missing since July 18. She is 5-feet and 2-inches tall, has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Spokane Sheriff’s Department at 509-456-2233.
This is a developing story.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.