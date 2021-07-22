Police searching for missing Spokane teen

SPOKANE, Wash. — Police hope you can help them find a 16-year-old girl who went missing several days ago.

Washington State Patrol said 16-year-old Kayleigh Kelly has been missing since July 18. She is 5-feet and 2-inches tall, has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Spokane Sheriff’s Department at 509-456-2233.

This is a developing story.

 

 

 

