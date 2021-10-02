Police searching for missing Sandpoint teen

by Matthew Kincanon

Elizabeth "Rose" Richey Courtesy of Sandpoint Police Department

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Police are hoping you can help them find a teen girl from Sandpoint who went missing in September.

The Sandpoint Police Department said 13-year-old Elizabeth “Rose” Richey was last seen at her Sandpoint home the night of Sept. 25. She left sometime during the night with an 18-year-old white man named Cameron. He lives in the Blanchard, Idaho area.

She was last seen wearing a black Kodiak hoodie and black Converse.

Police said she is believed to be in the Spokane area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Sandpoint police at 208-255-2946, or their local law enforcement agency immediately.

