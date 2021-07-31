Police searching for missing Post Falls teen

by Matthew Kincanon

POST FALLS, Idaho — Post Falls Police are hoping you can help them find a 16-year-old boy who went missing on Thursday.

Police said Elijah Hester was last seen running from his Post Falls home at around noon on Thursday. He is wearing a dark colored t-shirt, green shorts and grass stained tennis shoes.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts are encouraged to contact Post Falls Police reference 21PF20857 or their local law enforcement agency.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.