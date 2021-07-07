Police searching for missing 83-year-old woman last seen in Ephrata

Matthew Kincanon by Matthew Kincanon

PRINEVILLE, Ore. — Oregon police hope you can help them find a missing 83-year-old woman with possible dementia, who was last seen in Ephrata, WA on July 4.

A Silver Alert sent out said Betty Counts went missing from her home in Prineville on Saturday, July 3, and is thought to be traveling between Washington, Idaho, Oregon and possibly Montana with her dog Max, a white Lhasa Apso.

Counts was last seen wearing Levi capris and a pullover shirt.

The alert said she is reported to be traveling in a 2008 white Infiniti with Oregon license plates that say 873MNT.

This is a developing story.

