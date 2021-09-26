Police searching for missing north Spokane teen

by Matthew Kincanon

Makena J. Martinez

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are hoping you can help them find a missing teen with disabilities who left her home in north Spokane.

Makena J. Martinez, 17, was reported missing early Sunday when police responded to the 8900 block of N. Colton Rd.

Police said she has some disabilities and functions at the capacity of an 11-year-old. They said she can’t comprehend or understand dangerous situations. She did not take her medications for the night, which could cause her mood to become unstable.

Martinez is 5 foot 6 inches, has blue eyes and shoulder length purplish-red dyed hair that was in a ponytail.

It’s not known where she was at or where she was heading.

Anyone who finds her or has information is encouraged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 reference case # 2021-20166089.

