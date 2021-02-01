Police searching for missing Moscow man

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: City of Moscow

MOSCOW, Idaho — Police are asking for help locating a missing Moscow man, last seen around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Justin Keith Scherer (JK Scherer), 32, is believed to have walked away from his home on Palouse River Drive.

Officers and family have been searching for him, but have been unable to find him.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 208-882-COPS.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.