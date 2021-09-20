Police searching for missing Liberty Lake boy with autism

by Olivia Roberts

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Liberty Lake Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy with autism.

William R. Seaman-Buckenberger was last seen Sunday near N. Eagle Rd. and E. Boone Ave. in Liberty Lake.

Seaman-Buckenberger is autistic, functions at a lower age level and has previously ran away. In the past, he has been found in the wooded areas around his home and Post Falls, Idaho.

Seaman-Buckenberger is about 5 feet 9 inches, 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, gray jeans and a black face mask.

If you have seen Seaman-Buckenberger or know where he is, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, or the Liberty Lake Police Department at 509-755-1140.

