Police searching for missing girl last seen leaving her Post Falls home

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

POST FALLS, Wash. — Post Falls officers are asking for help finding a young girl who was last seen leaving her home near Falls Park on Wednesday evening.

Chloe Gentry left her Post Falls home in the 300 block of West 4th Ave at around 7 p.m. She was last seen wearing a sweatshirt and “Ugg” style winter boots, according to police.

If you have any information, please call the Post Falls Police Department at 208-773-3517 and reference case number 21PF04131.

