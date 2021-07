Missing Airway Heights teen found

by Matthew Kincanon

Airway Height Police Department Jamie Jones

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Police said 15-year-old Jamie Jones has been found safe and she ran away from a relative’s house on Wednesday morning.

Airway Heights Police said on their Facebook page that they appreciated everyone for sharing and helping.

