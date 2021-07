Missing 79-year-old Spokane man found safe

by Matthew Kincanon

Gary McMorris, 79

SPOKANE, Wash — A 79-year-old Spokane man who went missing on Saturday morning was found safe in Metaline Falls.

A Silver Alert was sent out for Gary J. McMorris early Saturday after he left his home at 2956 W. 22nd Ave. in Spokane. He has early signs of dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Spokane Police appreciated everyone who called in tips.

