Missing 78-year-old woman with dementia found

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have safely located a 78-year-old woman with dementia who wandered away from a business near Nevada and Wellesley on Thursday.

Jung Kang and was not dressed for the freezing weather, according to police, who emphasized that it could be a life-threatening situation if she was still outside.

She has since been found.

