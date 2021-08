Missing 64-year-old Spokane woman found safe

by Matthew Kincanon

Spokane Police Department Mary Peeler

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 64-year-old Spokane woman who was reported missing has been found safe.

Spokane Police said Mary Peeler who has dementia, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon.

Police thanked the community for their help in finding her.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.