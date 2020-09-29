Police searching for 6-year-old Utah boy, possibly traveling to Washington

MILLCREEK, Utah — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old boy from Millcreek, Utah.

Terran Butler was last seen Saturday in the Millcreek area with his mother, Emily Jolley. Jolley drives a blue 2008 Toyota Prius, Utah Plate E847GT. She was last seen in the Millcreek area, but police are not sure where she is headed. According to police, Jolley has ties to Washington state and may be heading to Washington with her son.

Jolley is a 43-year-old white woman. She is 5 foot 8 inches, 140 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Butler is described as a white 4 foot male with brown eyes and blonde hair. He is 40 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black gym shorts and black and blue hiking boots.

If you see Butler or Jolley, you are asked to call 911 immediately.