12-year-old girl missing from Priest River area found

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

PC: Priest River Police

BONNER CO., Idaho — Police located a 12-year-old girl on Tuesday, shortly after she was reported missing from the Priest River area.

Breanna DeLair was last seen Tuesday, riding a white Diamondback mountain bike. According to police, she left the Troudt Ct area in Priest River around 3 p.m. and was headed to a house on E. Lincoln, but never arrived.

Police say she was found at a home on Bodie Lane.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.