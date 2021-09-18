Police search for fiancé of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito CREDIT: North Port PD

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Gabby Petito vanished while traveling across the country with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Now, the search is on for him too.

The North Port Police Department tweeted Friday that Laundrie’s family called the FBI to talk about their son’s disappearance. His family said they hadn’t seen him since this Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Laundrie had been named a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance. Police say he returned to his Florida home without his fiancé 10 days before she was reported missing.

On Wednesday, the North Port Police Department said Laundrie had not made himself available to speak with investigators.

This all started on Sept. 11, when the family reported Petito missing. Police said the last time Petito’s family heard from her was the last week in August. She and Laundrie’were on a cross-country trip together in Petito’s white Ford van. It’s believed she was last at the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Then, on Sept. 1, Laundrie returned home to Florida without Petito. Ten days later, her family reported her missing.

Petito is 5-foot-five-inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and several tattoos.

The FBI has set up a national hotline for people to call with tips about the case. That number is 1-800-255-5324.

KNow anything? Please call 1-800-CALL-FBI pic.twitter.com/oCDTwHJvCt — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 18, 2021

RELATED: Gabby Petito’s family, police urge her fiancé to come forward with information about her disappearance

RELATED: Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.