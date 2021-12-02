Police say threats made toward Spokane schools not credible

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Public Schools said it is aware of a threat circulating on social media regarding several schools in the district.

Spokane Police said they have investigated and determined the threats were not credible. Police confirmed at least one threat was made Wednesday toward Rogers High School.

Additional safety measures, including staffing extra officers at RHS, are now in place.

👉🏽 SPS is aware of a threat circulating on social media regarding several schools in our district. Law enforcement has investigated & determined the threats are not credible. Out of caution, additional safety measures are in place. 1/2 — Spokane Schools (@spokaneschools) December 2, 2021

It comes as school districts across the country are dealing with similar situations. Police in Michigan said a 15-year-old student made threats online before opening fire at his high school on Tuesday, killing four.

In that situation, the suspect’s parents had met with administrators about his concerning behavior just hours before the bloodshed.

Threats have also been reported to other districts across Washington.

Additional police were called into three Everett-area schools on Thursday after reported threats were made. KOMO News reports a 14-year-old suspect was arrested and is facing six felony charges.

Spokane students and families who hear or see something out of the ordinary should call 509-354-7233 or (after hours) 509-354-5934. Reports can also be made by text or by emailing safeline@spokaneschools.org.

