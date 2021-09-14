Police say 100 people chased moose in Pullman

by Erin Robinson

PULLMAN, Wash. — Pullman Police say 100 people tried to chase a moose on the northeast hill Monday night.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. and involved people running after and chasing the moose in a car.

Police asked people to be respectful of local wildfire, which sometimes wanders into city limits.

“NEVER chase or approach a wild animal,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Moose are not typically aggressive, but can quickly become aggressive when harassed. They are also known to become aggressive during the rut in late September and October.

To learn more about moose in Washington, click here.

