Spokane Police Chief: ATF agent, suspect shot in motel parking lot; 2 others on the run

by Erin Robinson

Reports of shots fired on South Rustle Road in Spokane Copyright: KXLY 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says an ATF agent was shot Friday in a Motel 6 parking lot near the John A. Finch Arboretum.

Meidl said the agent was taken to the hospital. Police said there are three suspects involved. One of them was also shot and taken to the hospital.

Investigators said they are working to track down the other two people involved in the shooting.

“They’re a danger to the officers trying to find them, they’re a danger to the community as well,” Meidl said.

Meidl said the ATF agent was at the motel because they were in the middle of an investigation.

The call came in on S. Rustle St and W. Burch St. Officers said the area will be locked down for several hours.

This is a developing story. 4 News Now is heading to the scene.

