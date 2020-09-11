Police responding to incident at Montgomery and Argonne, expect traffic delays

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Police are responding to an incident at Montgomery Ave and Argonne Rd in Spokane Valley.

Authorities have not provided details yet, but people in the area can expect traffic delays. Argonne is completely blocked off.

VIDEO: Spokane County Sheriff Forensic Unit is on scene. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/BpqRfs3ViT — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) September 11, 2020

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Unit is on scene.

This is a developing story.

