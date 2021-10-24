Man killed in Moses Lake shooting, suspect in custody

by Matthew Kincanon

Credit: Grant County Sheriff's Office

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Police responded to a shooting in Moses Lake Sunday morning where a man was killed.

The shooting took place at a home at 1106 Arlington Dr., according to Grant County Sheriff’s Office. On the back porch of the home, police found a 27-year-old man had been shot.

Witnesses said there was an argument between two people at the back of the house. During the argument, David R. Hagar, 48, allegedly shot the man and then fled to his home at 1102 Arlington Dr.

The sheriff’s office said the 27-year-old victim was pronounced dead at Samaritan Hospital. Hagar has been taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.