Police release surveillance photos of missing Idaho woman

by Matthew Kincanon

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Police released gas station surveillance photos of a 62-year-old woman who vanished just over a week ago.

Sharon Archer has been missing since late September and her family is desperately trying to find her. She has diabetes and has to take a shot to regulate it. Her family said she would be able to go three days without her medication.

She was also in a crash years ago that left her with serious brain damage. Police said she has a history of easily becoming disoriented and not being aware of her surroundings.

She was last seen in her home in the area of 5th St. and Locust Ave. Monday night, Sept 27. Her husband woke up the next morning to find she was not there and their car missing.

Surveillance footage from an Exxon gas station near 4th St. and I-90 shows Archer pull into the parking lot alone, a little after midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Police said she never left the car, and the gas station was closed. She was last seen driving southbound on 3rd St.

Police said she could be wearing jeans, gray tennis shoes and a black jacket. Archer was driving a white 2013 Toyota Highlander with Idaho license plate K562919.

She doesn’t have a phone or any money and her family says they need to find her fast.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Coeur d’Alene Police at (208) 769-2320 or their local law enforcement agency. Her case number is 21C45251.

