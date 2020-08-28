Police release photos of suspect in Hudson’s Hamburgers fire

PC: Coeur d'Alene Police

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene Police Department has released images of the man investigators believe set fire to Hudson’s Hamburgers in Coeur d’Alene on Tuesday.

The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department responded to the fire around 6:30 a.m. that day. Once extinguished, an initial investigation found evidence of arson and burglary.

Surveillance footage of that night shows a man in the area near Hudson’s multiple times throughout the night and early morning, leading up to the fire.

According to police, the man is seen walking between 2nd and 4th Streets and Front Avenue to Indiana Avenue. Footage shows who police believe is the same man in multiple different outfits throughout that time. He’s also seen wearing a light-colored mask in the video.

If you have any information, call the Police Department at 208-769-2320 and reference case #20C36030.

