Police recover thousands of dollars worth of stolen items, drugs from north Spokane house

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – Police recovered thousands of dollars worth of stolen items and drugs from a home in north Spokane earlier this week.

Detectives arrested Jesse Ray Adams Jr., 55, after a lengthy standoff early Monday morning.

Police identified Adams, a 10-time convicted felon, as the suspect following a lengthy investigation.

Once he was arrested, police searched the house and found two stolen cars, multiple stolen firearms, as well as fentanyl, methamphetamine and five motorcycles believed to be obtained through drug trafficking proceeds.

Officers also found tools, an E-bike, ammunition, drug scales and a trailer full of what is believed to be stolen property.

Adams was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and intent to deliver. Additional charges are pending.

Spokane Police have been able to identify the owners of several of the stolen items and return them.

