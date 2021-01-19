Police recover ATM ripped out of the wall of STCU branch

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

https://www.facebook.com/mySTCU/

SPOKANE, Wash. — An ATM was ripped out of the wall of the STCU branch near Super 1 Foods early Monday morning, but police quickly recovered it intact.

According to STCU communications manager Dan Hansen, the ATM was pulled out of the wall by a vehicle. Hansen notes that their ATMs are “virtually indestructible,” and power outage or not, the alarms always work — police were quickly notified and they found the ATM a few blocks away, still intact.

Hansen says the STCU branch is secure and open for business.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.