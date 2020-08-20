Police pursuit ends in PIT maneuver at Second and Division

Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Division and Second Avenue has reopened after a police pursuit ended with a PIT maneuver.

According to police, a Spokane Valley Police officer was dispatched after a drug complaint from a caller. The officer found the suspect in question, who was allegedly doing drugs in their car.

When the suspect saw the officer, they sped off and the officer pursued in his patrol car.

The chase went down I-90, and the suspect reportedly struck another car while taking an off-ramp near Second and Division. The car was damaged but police say the driver was unharmed.

Eventually, a deputy ended the chase with a PIT maneuver.

Second and Division was closed off with heavy police presence while they investigated. Officers told 4 News Now that the suspect is currently facing an eluding charge, but that could change.

