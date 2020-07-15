SPD: Attempted robbery suspect jumped from roof to roof in downtown Spokane, now in custody

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect in a downtown Spokane attempted robbery has been taken into custody.

Spokane Police temporarily blocked Lincoln from Riverside to Sprague, and are now working to reopen the area.

Officer John O’Brien said the male suspect reportedly tried to steal a woman’s purse. As police responded, he ran away and climbed onto the roofs of several downtown buildings.

O’Brien said he was jumping from roof to roof for a period of time, but officers were able to arrest him peacefully.

