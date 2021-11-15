Police: Person who threatened Spokane Public Libraries was having a mental crisis

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The person who made threats towards the Spokane Public Library over the weekend was having a mental crisis, police said.

Spokane Police officers and clinicians with the Behavioral Health Unit were able to respond and provide help to the person. Instead of being arrested, they were taken to a medical facility for a mental health evaluation.

Police did not identify the person but said they have had a history of mental health episodes, which officers believe contributed to the threats.

The threats forced SPL to close all library branches over the weekend. They have since reopened.

