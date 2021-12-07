Police: Online threat made toward Moses Lake High School not credible

by Olivia Roberts

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Moses Lake Police Department said an online threat made toward Moses Lake High School is not credible.

According to police, the threat of violence was made over Snapchat Monday night. Officers began investigating where it came from and attempted to find anyone involved or responsible for the post.

Officers spoke to school employees, parents and students but were unable to substantiate the threat.

Moses Lake Police said the same threat was investigated at the Monroe School District in western Washington last week.

Police will be present on the high school’s campus Tuesday.

The Moses Lake School District sent to following message to families and staff:

Dear Parents/Guardians, Throughout the evening, District Administration continued to receive STOPit Reports and forwarded social media posts circulating in the community regarding potential acts of violence at Moses Lake High School campus. Unfortunately, social media causes communication to move fast, so we are notifying families letting you know we are aware, and are investigating accordingly. As always, we take all potential threats seriously and work directly with our Administrative office and the Moses Lake Police Department to determine the credibility of each rumor. The viability of this particular post that is circulating among our students is being investigated by the Moses Lake Police Department. Based on what we know so far, we believe it is the same post that has been circulating in other communities, namely Monroe, WA. These rumors are understandably disconcerting and I wanted to let you know as soon as possible what actions are taking place. At this time we do not view this threat to be viable, however, investigations are continuing. We will have increased police presence at Moses Lake High School today, Tuesday, December 7th, as well as district administrator presence. Should any threat be found to be credible, appropriate actions will take place from the school as well as law enforcement. Depending on each report/investigation, actions could include anything from a lockdown to school closure. Student safety is our top priority and it is the partnership between the district, schools, students, parents, and the community that is needed. During these times it is important and any information that might be a threat to our schools is communicated to school staff immediately. Thank you for your support during these challenging times. I want to reiterate that the safety of our students is our utmost priority.

