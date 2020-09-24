Police: One man shot during E. Spokane party, suspect at large

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — One man was shot in the head Thursday early morning at a party on East Carlisle Ave.

According to Spokane Police, officers responded to the shooting around in the 3300 block of East Carlisle around 1:20 a.m. Thursday.

Police said a party was occurring at that location, and at some point, an argument broke out, which resulted in a shooting.

The man shot was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Major Crimes is investigating and the suspect is at large.

This is a developing story.

