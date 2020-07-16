Police need help looking for two young brothers missing in Spokane Valley

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies need help finding two missing boys, 11-year-old Donivin Oliver and 12-year-old Matthew Oliver, who were last seen Wednesday morning.

Authorities say both boys left their home after an upsetting family discussion the previous night, leaving with their bicycles and backpacks.

Donivin is described as 11 years old, four-feet six-inches tall and 80 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Matthew is described as 12 years old, four-feet six-inches tall and also 80 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

The Spokane Valley Police Department says they may be riding a blue 10-speed mountain bike and teal/gray beach-style bicycle with fenders. Both boys are likely wearing backpacks, one black and one red.

According to police, these boys have run away before and were located near the Liberty Lake boat launch area.

Anyone with information on the boys’ location is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

