Police: 2 dead, 4 injured, in Idaho mall shooting

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in Boise, Idaho, said Monday that two people were killed in a shooting at a shopping mall. There are also three others and a police officer who had been injured.

Police say one person is in custody.

Police on Twitter said they are working their way through each business at the mall, but don’t have information indicating additional threats.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

The Boise Towne Square shopping mall is located in Idaho’s largest city and is the city’s largest mall.

Police were interviewing dozens of people outside the entrance to Macy’s, one of five large department stores at the mall that has 153 stores in all.

Police are also investigating what appears to be another crime scene at a restaurant near the mall.

Officers are responding to a report of shots fired at the mall on N. Milwaukee. People are asked to avoid the area. More information will be available here as it is confirmed. — Boise PD (@BoisePD) October 25, 2021

