Police: Moses Lake man assaulted 9-week-old baby

by Erin Robinson

MOSES LAKE, Wash. – A Moses Lake man could be heard assaulting a 9-week-old baby on surveillance footage, according to police.

Donovan Cantu, 21, is now charged with assault of a child in the first degree.

Moses Lake Police officers learned of the child’s injuries on Friday morning and responded to Samaritan Hospital.

Police said the baby had eight broken ribs, a collapsed lung, three leg fractures, as well as abrasions and bruising to the face and head.

As police arrived, medical providers were preparing the child to be flown to Spokane for treatment.

Investigating officers said they interviewed family members and recovered “substantial evidence,” including a security video that captured audio of part of the assault.

Cantu was booked into the Grant County Jail as the child continues to receive treatment for the injuries.

