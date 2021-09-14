Police: Montana man kidnapped girlfriend, brought her to Spokane, assaulted her

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A 38-year-old Montana man is accused of kidnapping his girlfriend, bringing her to Spokane and assaulting her after she tried to break up with him.

The Spokane Valley Police Department says the incident started in Montana, where both the victim and the suspect, Brandon L. Marquardt, are from.

The victim told police she tried to break up with Marquardt, but he found her and told her to get in his car. She said he had been violent before and feared for her life, so she got in.

Marquardt then drove to Spokane where they had been staying for a few days. He reportedly told the victim she could not leave.

On Sunday night, Marquardt told the victim to get in his car again. He said he taking a flight out of Spokane and she could drive his car back to Montana.

The victim said he got lost on the way to the airport and began slapping her, then beating her with a closed fist. This reportedly went on for hours and the victim tried to get Marquardt to take her to the hospital.

The victim ultimately tried to get out of the car on Barker Rd. Police said Marquardt tried to stop her, but she fought back and fell to the ground on the side of the road.

Marquardt then drove away while a witness came to help.

Police were ultimately able to find Marquardt and stopped him in his car. He claimed the victim attacked him while they were driving and maintained her never hurt her. He also told police the victim hit herself in the face and claimed she was “really good” at making herself bleed.

Police established probable cause to arrest Marquardt for second-degree assault (domestic violence) and first-degree kidnapping.