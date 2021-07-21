Police: Missing Spokane girl found living with 53-year-old man in Spirit Lake

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — A girl reported missing from Spokane was found living with a 53-year-old man in Spirit Lake three months later.

On July 13, the Spirit Lake Police Department received information that the girl was possibly located near 5th Ave. and W. Madison St. in Spirit Lake. That is where they found 53-year-old Michael Deherrera, who confirmed the girl had been living at his house for several months.

Police found the girl at the home as well.

An investigation revealed the girl met Deherrera though a social media app, and lived with him in a hotel for several weeks before coming to his home in Spirit Lake.

Deherrera was arrested and booked into the Kootenai County Jail on multiple charges, including Sexual Battery of a Minor and Providing Shelter to a Runaway Juvenile.